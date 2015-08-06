EDWARDSVILLE – Students participating in the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers program have braved the serious heat during their band camp at the school’s sports complex in Edwardsville.

From 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday for the past two weeks, the band, led by Marching Band Director Marvin Battle, hit the field to learn this season’s show, entitled “Sanctuary.” The young musicians have been practicing their music independently all summer, and now, they have the opportunity to add precise foot work on the field.

“I believe that there is no other place that these students would rather be right now,” Battle said. “They’re making memories that should last a lifetime.”

Of course, like at any other event, the band parents were on hand to provide snacks to replenish the band’s energy that was lost while they worked out on the field.

“Thursday is snow cone day,” Battle said, “the kids absolutely love it. We couldn’t do it without the band parents. We are so gracious for all they do for the organization.”

Battle is extremely excited to show off his band at an exhibition that will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the Edwardsville High School Sports Complex. This gives the parents and other community members the opportunity to view what the Marching Tigers have done through out the past two weeks of camp.

As for as the rest of the season goes, Battle seemed optimistic, but not cocky.

“It’s not so much about winning or losing; but for us, it is all about the journey it took to get there,” Battle said.

