EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School junior Mary Wesley James had what was described by her coach Anna Schuetzenhofer as “an amazing day” at the IHSA State Cheer Championships last weekend.

Not only was James a participant on the Edwardsville High team that was second in the Large Schools competition, but she also sang the National Anthem prior to the start of the competition.

The coach said she did “an amazing job” and Schuetzenhofer was so proud of her.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Wesley sings at her church and has also performed the National Anthem at EHS before, her coach said. She sees her future full of endless possibilities with her vocal talent and other abilities.

After her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, James stepped over with her teammates and performed almost without a break. She was one of the key members of the cheer squad that brought home second place in the state trophy.

“It was incredible what she did,” her coach said. “I can only imagine her nerves of singing in front of the whole arena then doing the performance right after. She is truly a rock star.”

More like this: