EHS in session as normal on Friday, proper protocol, probe, followed after threatening statement
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School will be in session as normal, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, Edwardsville School District 7 announced Thursday afternoon.
This is a recap of what Principal Dennis Cramsey sent out to parents this afternoon:
Dear Parents,
"This morning at approximately 10:25 a.m., the high school administration became aware of a threatening statement that was written on a bathroom stall. The administration immediately began an investigation and safely evacuated all students to the sports complex.
"At approximately 2:10 p.m., the Edwardsville Police Department completed their building safety protocol and determined that the threat was not credible and the high school safe."
