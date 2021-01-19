EHS Has Several On All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus Ranks
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's band, orchestra, and chorus group had 21 earn All-State designation recently.
The students submitted video recordings this year for their All-District ILMEA audition.
"The high school level had great participation but the middle school level of participation was very low this year," Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. "The All-State selection was based on the scores from the All-District audition."
Voumard continued: "Hopefully next year we will be able to have in-person auditions and festivals."
The list of those EHS students honored with All-State are as follows:
Emily Amick, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus
Diego Arana, Senior EHS Senior Orchestra
Elannore Bester, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus
Lauren Bruss, Sophomore, EHS Senior Chorus
Rowan Foley, Junior, EHS Senior Chorus
Amanda Gusewelle, Senior, EHS Senior Chorus
Samantha Haar, Sophomore, EHS Senior Orchestra
Sophe Jobe, Senior, EHS All-State Chorus
Leah Johnson, Senior, EHS Senior Orchestra
Ashley Kim, Sophomore, EHS Senior Orchestra
Joanna Leston, Senior, EHS Senior Band
Akira Malik, Junior, EHS Orchestra
Eileen Pan, Senior, EHS Orchestra
Benjamin Schmidt, Junior, EHS Band
Aidan Seemiller, Sophomore, EHS Band
Aidan Truckenbrod, Senior, EHS Honors Chorus
Linnea Turner, Senior, EHS Orchestra
Elaine Wei, Senior, EHS Orchestra
Michael Whaley, Junior, EHS Orchestra
Ryan Whaley, Junior, All-State Chorus
Hellen Zheng, Senior, EHS Band
