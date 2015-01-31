EHS has several band, orchestra and chorus students on All-State list Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Several Edwardsville High School band, chorus and orchestra students made All-State and participated at a conference in Peoria from Jan. 28 to 31 at the Peoria Civic Center. Here is the list of EHS students that made All-State. Band: Luke Griffin, Mia Thompson Chorus: Marie Beatty, Jill Burroughs, Gwyneth Cross, Katie Diekemper, Michael Ezell, Laura Hollingsworth, Abbey Lalor, Violet Midla, Riley Nahlik, Ryan Serfas, Ellie Sullivan Orchestra: Faith Tan, Jacob Levin, Kathleen McFarland, Emily Crutchfield, Luke Raffaelle, Lindsey Wolfford. Article continues after sponsor message “These EHS performing arts students have a remarkable work ethic and an event like this inspires them as they are surrounded by like minded musicians statewide and instructed by critically acclaimed conductors,” Edwardsville High School orchestra director Victoria Voumard said. “Our students represented the district well and we are extremely proud of them.” http://www.ilmea.org/events/15imec/ More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip