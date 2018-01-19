EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School graduate DeVonte Tincher is already having an impact at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville as a freshman in the long jump. He placed fifth in another impressive showing this past Saturday in the Illinois Open, with a jump of 22-8.5.

The hopes are high for Tincher and the rest of the SIUE men's track and field team for the rest of the indoor and later outdoor seasons.

The SIUE track and field teams will head to Eastern Illinois to compete in the John Craft Invite Saturday.

"Now that we have two meets under our belt, this is the meet that we should find our rhythm, and I am expecting a larger number of personal bests because of that," SIUE Head Coach Scott Block said. "This will be a smaller meet and it is hosted on the same track the OVC indoor championships will be contested, so it will be beneficial to get a feel for the track in preparation for that championship."

The Cougars are coming off an impressive outing at the Illinois Open last Saturday. There were personal records set by Kevin Campbell in the men's 600m (1:23.14) and by Aly Goff in the women's 800m (2:20.98).

In the men's 200m, Nylo Clarke placed second with a time of 22.53 and Matthew O'Connor finished second in the 800m (1:55.96).

Nichyria Byrd leapt to a third place finish (18-01) in the women's long jump. Claire Nolan finished fifth in the shot put (45-0.25) and Lizzie Virgl placed fourth in the weight throw (55-3.75).

"The Illinois Open was a good opportunity for the athletes and coaches to identify gaps that need to be addressed going forward," Assistant Coach Joey Pacione added. "A lot of athletes are really close to firing on all cylinders as long as they keep themselves focused on process versus results."

The John Craft Invite will get underway 9 a.m. Saturday with the field events, followed by the track events at the Lantz Fieldhouse in Charleston, Illinois.

