DECATUR - Hope Roderick, a Glen Carbon native and Edwardsville High School grad, had the best time as the Big Blue Women's Triathlon team traveled to Clermont, Florida, to compete in the Clermont Challenge.

Roderick had the top time for the Big Blue, finishing the race in 1:14:00.6. Roderick finished her swim in 11:54, her bike in 35:40, and her run in 24:21.

Twelve teams sent competitors to take part in the NCAA Wave of the triathlon. Millikin was one of three Division III schools to compete in the race, along with seven Division II teams and two teams from Division I.

Millikin had five triathletes who competed. Hope Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) was not far behind with an overall time of 1:16:42.5, finishing the swim in 11:59, the bike in 36:42, and her run in 25:52. Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) had the next best time for the Big Blue, with splits of 11:59 in her swim, 37:53 on her bike, and 26:50 for her run, for an overall time of 1:19:09.6. Shay Buchanan (Orlando, Florida, Trinity Prep H.S.) finished with a time of 1:26:40.6, splitting 12:26 on her swim, 42:07 on her bike, and 28:46 on her run.

Also competing for Millikin was Julia Druml (McHenry, McHenry West H.S.), who finished her swim in 20:32, her bike in 39:36, and her run in 26:56 for an overall time of 1:29:23.8.

