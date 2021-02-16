DECATUR - Edwardsville High School graduate and Glen Carbon native Hope Roderick continues to shine at Millikin University both in the pool, in triathlon competitions and academics.

Millikin’s Roderick, a Millikin junior, was a double winner in the meet against Carthage College on February 13. She won the Women’s 1,000-Yard Freestyle in 11:29.80 and the Women’s 500-Yard Freestyle in 5:36.59.

Broderick's key athletic accomplishments at Millikin University are:

2019: Placed 10th at USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships in 1:17:36…Best time of the year was 1:15:03.

2018: Finished in 10th place at the NCAA Championships…Fastest time of the year was 1:18:07…Named team’s Rookie of the Year.

2018, 2019 CCIW Academic All-Conference

CTCA Scholar All-American

The Millikin men’s and women’s team lost a virtual meet against Carthage College held on February 13. Carthage won the men’s competition 170-22 and took the women’s competition 157-63.

