NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

EPENSA MAKE HISTORY WITH INTERCEPTION RETURN FOR TOUCHDOWN: Edwardsville High graduate A.J. Epenesa made local NFL history when he returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills in their 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Epenesa became the first former Tigers' player to score a touchdown in an NFL game since Morris Bradshaw scored for the New England Patriots in a win over the Bills 30-19 on Jan. 2, 1983 in Foxborough, Mass.

In another game, Edwardsville grad Riley Patterson kicked two field goals and a pair of conversion kicks, while Highland's Sam LaPorta scored his first career touchdown, hauling in a 45-yard touchdown pass as the Detroit Lions won over the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 at Ford Field in Detroit.

