One thing is for certain; Julia Tyler has successfully molded Edwardsville High School’s field hockey team into one of the most optimistic organizations in the district.

The varsity coach, along with the girls’ field hockey squad, all met at the EHS Stadium Field to participate in the field hockey camp. The camp was also available for middle school girls to discover new techniques and learn about the sport itself.

The young women exhibited the most sportsmanship and optimism one will ever see in a high school sport. Each girl cheered on the other, congratulating them for a job well done, even if they did not make the ball into the net. Applause carried through the entire stadium if one of their teammates scored.

“It’s such a good time,” Tyler said. Tyler looked on as her assistant coaching squad and college players took charge of directing the girls through drills and various technical training.

“The fact that they are so energetic and happy makes it even better.”

