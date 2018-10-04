GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville High School girls’ golf team advanced to next week’s IHSA Class 2A sectional by finishing second in the Collinsville regional Tuesday at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City.

The Tigers team score was 321, 10 strokes behind champion O’Fallon, who shot a 311. Marion finished third with a 337 to advance to the sectional. Collinsville finished sixth with a 358, Triad was seventh at 424, and Granite City wound up in ninth with a score of 456.

Riley Lewis led the way for the Tigers with a 76, followed by Grace Daech, who shot 79. Jessica Benson and Lauren Coulter each shot 83, while Sydney Sahuri and Meara Schaefer each had an 86.

O’Fallon’s Chloe Davidson was the meet’s medalist with a 74, while the Kahoks advanced two golfers and the Knights one to the sectional. Claire Rendelman shot 86 and Destiny Johnson 96 for Collinsville, while Triad’s Anya Mills shot a 97 to go through.

Meanwhile, at the University of Illinois’ Orange Course in Champaign, Alton finished eighth in the Champaign Centennial Regional with a score of 431. and did not have any individual qualifiers. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won the tournament with a 344, followed by Springfield High, who shot 360, and Mattoon, with a score of 370.

The Edwardsville team and the qualifying individuals will play in the Champaign Central Sectional next Monday at the University of Illinois’ Orange Course. The Class 1A Sectional is set for Greenville Golf Course in Centralia, also on Monday.

