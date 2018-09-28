EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville football machine appears to be rolling again and this week the Tigers are hoping to continuing their winning momentum.

The Tigers are coming off a 35-12 win over Alton at home last week, and will be playing a Panther team that lost a close decision to Belleville East last week 28-21.

Luke Oglesby, filling in for the injured Kendall Abdur-Rahman, had a very good game against the Redbirds, and for the season is 20 for 35 passing for 216 yards. He’s also rushed 23 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahman is expected to play in the contest as he has been practicing this week, but how much remains to be seen at game time.

Coach Martin praised backup quarterback Luke Oglesby for his stellar effort against Alton.

“I thought Luke did a good job,” Coach Martin said. “If we limit our turnovers, I think we will be fine.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dionte Rodgers has been a star through the season on offense and defense. In the game against Alton, Rodgers even returned punts.

Coach Martin said he believes O’Fallon is better than their record.

“I watched their film and they do so many things so well,” he said. “Their quarterback (Will) Osuma is a good athlete.”

Martin said the win last week against Alton was huge for the team.

“Winning is fun and a reward for the hard work,” Martin added.

Oglesby has plenty of weapons at his disposal. The running tandem of Justin Johnson, Jr. and Rodgers each scored two touchdowns against Alton last week. Johnson for the year has 71 carries for 354 yards and four touchdowns, while Rodgers has 17 attempts for 129 yards and one touchdown. Johnson also has eight pass catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Rodgers has nine catches for 122 yards and two scores.

In addition, Chase Moore has six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Lavontas Hairston has four receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Jacob Morrissey leads the way for Edwardsville with 26 tackles and 21 assists, while Ryan Strohmeier has 23 tackles, 13 assists, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Ethan Young has 17 solo tackles and two assists for the Tigers, along with an interception. Jalen Cooper has 12 solos and six assists to go alone with an interception, while Norman Harris has 10 tackles and seven assists with an interception. Rodgers leads the Tigers in picks with four.

More like this: