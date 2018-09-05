MICDS defeats Edwardsville field hockey team 4-1

EDWARDSVILLE – MICDS scored twice in each half to hand Edwardsville a 4-1 field hockey loss Tuesday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers fell to 3-3-1 on the year with the loss, while the Rams improved to 4-0.

Erin Dowdy had the lone Tiger goal on the day; MICDS got two goals from Reagan Calcari and a goal each from Mia Duchars and Kate Oliver. Barbara Ribero and Margaret McLean both saw time in goal for the Rams, while Anna Farrar was in the nets for the Tigers.

Next up for Edwardsville is a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game at Eureka, Mo.

Tiger field hockey team goes 2-1-1 in the weekend tournament

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Edwardsville’s field hockey team went 2-1-1 in their group of the Gateway Classic tournament held over Labor Day weekend at the SportPort complex in northwest St. Louis County.

The Tigers were in a five-team group that saw them taking on Dexter High School of Ann Arbor, Mich., Lake Forest Academy of Lake Forest, Louisville Collegiate of Louisville, Ky., and the University School of Milwaukee.

The Tigers dropped their opening match of the tournament to Dexter by a 4-1 score, Mattie Norton getting the game’s only goal for EHS, before scoring a 4-0 win over Louisville Collegiate Saturday morning; Rachel Goebel had a pair of goals for Edwardsville in the game, with Kailey Noud and Erin Dowdy also scoring to help EHS.

Against University School of Milwaukee, the Tigers battled to a scoreless draw before taking a 3-1 win over Lake Forest Academy; Goebel, Alex Klamm and Mattie Norton found the range for the Tigers in the game.

