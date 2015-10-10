EDWARDSVILLE - For the Edwardsville High School Field Hockey team, Friday’s match against Ursuline Academy was not only a tough match; it was quite emotional as well.

Family, friends and student spectators all gathered on at the Edwardsville High School Sports Complex to celebrate the eight talented and dedicated seniors who have made the organization what it is today.

The senior class of 2016 including Jasmine Boykin, Riley Miller, Maren Hampton, Brooke Thomlinson, Claire Smith, Catria Scarborough and Maddie Rasche were welcomed to the field in their traditional pregame tunnel; This time, they had their family escorting them along the way.

Tears came to the eyes of several seniors as they made their last home appearances of their high school field hockey careers before their school hosts the Public School Tournament next Wednesday.

After the pregame ceremony, the girls knew they had to get down to business.

“We talked prior to the game that it was going to be an emotional evening,” Varsity Coach Julia Tyler said. “We have to make sure we focused on the game.”

Focus seemed not to be a problem for the Tigers in their battle with the girls from Ursuline Academy.

The Tigers gained their first and only goal of the goal of the first 30-minute half after a shot was brought into play by sophomore Allie Hosto. This triggered efforts from junior Veronica Carrow to get the ball to sophomore Annie Mumford who ultimately scored, bringing the score to 1-0 for the Tigers.

The second half of the game was a tricky and defensive half hour for the Tigers. Several blocks from sophomore goalie Sarah Blume prevented the Bears from Ursuline from getting any goals from their two shots attempted. The entire Tigers team were determined to recoup after some potentially sticky situations on the field.

“Our attack, forwards and even our midfielders got involved,” Coach Tyler said.

With a little under 50 seconds to go of the second half, Carrow scored after a defensive run-in with the Bears at the goal. At the final buzzer, the Tigers celebrated their Senior Night victory 2-0 against Ursuline.

“Ursuline is a very good team,” Tyler said. “All of our lines played excellent tonight and our defense did play really well. We played a really good game all around.”

Heading into next week’s games, the Tigers must stay focused with all of the excitement of homecoming flooding the halls of EHS.

“It will be fun because we’ll be enjoying the festivities of homecoming,” Tyler said, “but at the same time, we’ll have to be focused for our games.”

Coach Tyler is optimistic that if the girls stay focused, healthy and rested, her team should do very well in the upcoming at the Public School Tournament and impending Midwest Tournament.

