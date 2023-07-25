EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Board recognized the high school’s drama club during their board meeting on Monday, July 24.

The Edwardsville High School (EHS) drama club was recognized for its successful production of “SpongeBob the Musical” last spring. The club won six awards and performed at The Fabulous Fox Theater through the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

“I think Emily [Ottwein, the choral director,] and I both knew that this show was special, and it just became something more special when others recognized how special we believed it was,” Ashley Melton, EHS drama teacher and director, told the school board.

The drama club received nine nominations and took home six awards, including recognitions for the ensemble, costume design and musical direction. They also won “The Outstanding Musical Production (Level 1) Award.”

As part of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, the cast of “SpongeBob the Musical” performed a medley of the show’s songs onstage at the Fox Theater in St. Louis. Melton explained that the drama club rehearsed with professionals from the St. Louis Muny and the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation to prepare for the performance.

“The best part is the kids had the opportunity to perform on the stage at the Fox Theater, which is like playing up at Peoria for the baseball team,” EHS Principal Dr. Steve Stuart explained. “It’s a great honor, and not many kids get that opportunity.”

More than150 students were involved in the production. In addition to the performing cast, 50 crew members were bussed to the Fox to cheer on the drama club during the performances and awards ceremony.

“They were the loudest cheering section, and it just so happened by accident that [superintendent] Dr. [Patrick] Shelton had bought a ticket right in front of them,” Melton said. “So we really felt the love that night.”

For more information about the EHS drama club and upcoming productions, visit their official website.

