EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Concert Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday for their fall concert in the EHS Auditorium. The groups are directed by Victoria Voumard.

The Concert Orchestra will begin the program with works by Edourd Lalo, Ignaz Pleyel and Doug Spata. Lalo’s “Symphony Espagnole” will feature Noah Eagle on violin. Doug Spata’s piece “Argent Edge” will feature Cherilyn Trusty on harp. Then the Symphonic Orchestra will take the stage and perform Joseph Suk’s “Serenade.”

The concert is open to the public and admission is free.

