EDWARDSVILLE – Are you a student at Edwardsville High School? Are you a EHS parent who loves to cheer on the Tigers throughout the year and want to show your Tiger pride?

The Edwardsville High School cheerleading team are hosting a Spirit Wear Sale on the evenings of the Black and Orange Scrimmages on Aug. 19 and 20. Spirit wear including shirts, jackets, hoodies, slides and more will be available for ordering at discounted prices at the EHS Sports Complex across from the school during each event.

The items are also fully customizable for any of Edwardsville High School’s sports teams.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, students will have the opportunity to shop the sale again from 4:30 to 9 p.m. in the EHS Commons.

Cash, credit cards and checks will be accepted, though there is a small fee for credit card users. If you would like more information, please contact smullican20@gmail.com.

