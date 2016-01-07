EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders invite kindergarten through fifth-grade girls and boys to attend a cheer clinic set for Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Lincoln Middle School gym.

The clinic will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and registration starts that day at 12:30 p.m. There will be a 3:45 p.m. performance for parents. The girls are invited to perform during halftime of the junior varsity basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at EHS.

Mindy Wallace, a spokesperson for the clinic who has a daughter who was a past participant, said the younger girls enjoy coming out to the clinic each year where they get the opportunity and work with the high school girls for an afternoon.

"The best part is they are able to cheer at the high school basketball game," she said. "I remember my daughter participating and in the clinics and now she is a freshman on the JV cheerleaders."

Wallace said the EHS varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders work very hard and put in a lot of hours to take part in various competitions, as well as cheering on the football and basketball teams.

"The EHS cheerleaders are very involved in the community, volunteering with different organizations," she said. "The JV and varsity girls will be competing at ICCA State this weekend in Springfield."

The package price for the clinic is $30 per child. Any additional family members it is $20. The package includes the clinic, a cheer clinic T-shirt, craft, snack and drink. For more information call Kerri Smith at 618-789-1756 or e-mail tigerscheerclinic@gmail.com for a registration form.

Money and form deadline is Jan. 30, so those interested in registering should do so now.

