EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Cheer Spirit Wear sale is off to a fantastic start after sales on both the football and soccer scri mmage dates over the weekend.

From 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the cheerleaders will be out to surpass last year’s sales with the annual sale inside the EHS Commons.

Sarah Burbank-Mullican, an organizer of the upcoming fundraiser, said the cheerleaders had an amazing turn out both nights at the football soccer scrimmages.

“We made double what we were expecting,” she said. “Our biggest turn out, however, is usually the sale inside the EHS Commons. This will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday the 22nd. We are hoping to surpass our sales from last year but have a ways to go, so hoping for a big turn out Tuesday.

The EHS cheerleading program has three different squads going into the 2017-2018 calendar year.

Each squad is a separate entity and has its own set of requirements. A total of 58 girls are on the three squads and they cheer at football, basketball and soccer games.

The girls also do at least nine competitions throughout the state of Illinois each year. In addition to cheering games and competing, they are very active in the community helping different organizations.

The program has become so large organizers have had to raise funds to supplement what the school district provides for the program.

“The girls pay for their own uniforms, mats, competition fees, transportation, hotel and food for the out of town competitions and also the sound system and many costs that comes up during the school year,” Burbank-Mullican said. “People shopping can pick items that can be customized to your support or activity. If you play in the band or swim on the swim team, we have items that can be customized for anything.”

“We have a new section this year named Game Day Couture,” Mullican said. “This is a mix between traditional spirit wear and fashion. Don’t forget to check out our accessories, also. Our E-Paw Cups have been going like hot cakes.”

T-shirts, hoodies, slides, pullovers, etc, are available for sale. Orders will be taken the night of the sale and delivered a few short weeks later. The EHS Cheer Spirit Wear website says cash, credit or checks accepted.

Online sales will continue through Friday, Aug. 25.

For online purchases, go to: the website to order online http://edwardsville7.wixsite.com/ehscheer/shop

