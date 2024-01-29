EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s girls cheer squad has had a storybook season, and in Saturday's large schools IHSA Sectional at Knoxville, the girls placed second to advance to the state finals.

Edwardsville was second to Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) at the sectional. Frankfort had a score of 95.82, while Edwardsville posted a 92.13 score. New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) recorded a score of 89.12, while New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) had an 89.03. Minooka also qualified to state with an 89.00. Belleville East narrowly missed with a 88.97, O’Fallon was ninth (82.32), Belleville West 11th (79.95) and Collinsville 12th (78.47).

Edwardsville head cheerleading coach Anna Schutzenhofer said she was very proud of her team. The girls also recently won the Southwestern Conference Meet over O’Fallon, Belleville West, Belleville East and Collinsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

She said the girls' performance at the SWC Meet was their best of the season with zero deductions.

The senior leaders for Edwardsville cheer are Kate Davis, Tess Deweese, Bella Hartman, Julianne Hendricks, Ellie Hughes, Sanaa Johnson, Maia Rowe, Lexi Seymour, Kayla Zacheis and Carly Wahle.

Hartman and Hendricks were all-Southwestern Conference for Edwardsville.

The full varsity roster includes Maggie Browser, Lauren Bub, Rylie Burns, Quinn David, Kate Davis, Tess Deweese, Hailey Gipson, Bella Hartman, Carley Hartman, Julianne Hendricks, Ellie Hughes, Mary Wesley James, Sanaa Johnson, Charli Jones, Karly Klette, Ashlinn Maguire, Madison McArtor, Maia Rowe, Layla Rydigig, Lexi Seymour, Claire Villalobos, Kayla Zacheis and Maddy Ziobro.

More like this: