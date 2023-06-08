EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School said goodbye to a large group of seniors at Saturday’s commencement. The class was described as one that persevered through a lot of adversity during the COVID era and then eventually return to normalcy.

The Class of 2023 was commended by Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton and Principal Dr. Steve Stuart for their ability to adapt during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I am extremely proud of what this class has accomplished," Dr. Stuart said of the senior class. "As seniors, they set the tone to bring EHS back to the pre-COVID life they knew that first semester of their ninth-grade year.

"They have set the bar high for the classes that follow, but also spent the time to mentor those younger students to understand what it means to be a Tiger. I hope for only the best for our graduating class and know they will be successful in whatever endeavor they choose to pursue."

Edwardsville School District Board of 7 President Jill Bertels welcomed everyone at the commencement event and introduced the Board of Education. Salutatorian Jonathan Stump read the Pledge of Allegiance, while Choir Director Emily Ottwein and her chamber singers sang the Star-Spangled Banner. Members of the EHS band led by Director Ryan Lipscomb performed the Recessional - "Brandenberg Concerto No. 3."

To come, the speeches of the Valedictorian Tyler Lintker, Board of Education Student Representative Caroline Marcus, and EHS Senior President Tyler Dacus.

