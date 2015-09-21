The Tiger Ambush Classic drew a capacity crowd and provided exceptional marching band competition, entertainment and camaraderie on Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

The program culminated with a routine by the Edwardsville Marching Band that moved the crowd.

Edwardsville High School Band Director Marvin Battle said he has been with the Tiger Ambush since the start and he said he always appreciates the support given to them from parents, volunteers and the crowd.

He said he loves watching the other bands and often he learns things from observing their routines and performances.

Edwardsville Principal Dennis Cramsey said he believes this is “a wonderful event each year.”

Carmen Knight, associate band director, said after years of hosting the Tiger Ambush, it is a "well-oiled machine."

“Parents, boosters and volunteers all know their parts,” she said. “This year 20 schools participated. It amazing to see what some of the other programs are doing. I thought things ran smoothly.”

Knight just entered the Edwardsville High School program and said she is so grateful to be a part of things.

Alton High School came out with its routine right in front of Edwardsville and stirred the crowd with its intricate performance.

“We had great weather and outstanding performances,” Cramsey said.

