BETHALTO – Bethalto Fire Chief Alex Campbell reflected on a heroic group of hometown firemen and a group of mutual aid responders for likely saving the Pizza Hut next to the Runway Lounge that was engulfed in flames.

Runway Lounge is located at 314 W. Bethalto Blvd. About 10 feet next door is Pizza Hut.

About 10 Bethalto volunteer firemen showed up quickly to the scene and with the help of some mutual aid responders from Alton and Rosewood Heights, the fire was under control within less than 30 minutes.

“I felt our volunteers and the mutual aid responders were all very professional at the scene,” Campbell said. “Our mutual aid responders were a huge help. We have some of the most amazing responders in the lower half of the state in our area.”

Campbell said he thought the weekly training done by the 33 volunteers in the Bethalto Fire Department also paid dividends at the fire and other blazes the department has had to confront.

“We train every week in some aspect of fire service,” Campbell added. “This was one of the larger buildings we have had on fire in a while.”Campbell said the investigation shows the fire started in the attic of the Runway Lounge and spread quickly because of a fan that was blowing in that area.

“There is extensive damage to the front of the building and the back end had water damage,” Campbell said. “I would imagine they are going to have to overhaul it. A special structural engineer will come in and inspect it and if it is determined to be unsafe, they will have to tear it down and rebuild the structure.”

The fire chief said nearby Pizza Hut was always on their minds as the firemen fought the fire.

“It would have been a very bad situation if Pizza Hut had caught fire,” he said. “I am glad the guys got the fire out and under control in a short period of time.”

