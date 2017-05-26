EDWARDSVILLE – McKendree University in Lebanon is getting one of Edwardsville's top baseball players.

Andrew Yancik signed a letter of intent to play for one-time Tiger Danny Jackson and the Bearcats beginning next season in a Thursday ceremony at Edwardsville High; the senior has been a key part of the Tigers' success this season going into Saturday's IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional final against Belleville West, hitting .301 on the year with 21 RBIs, four homers, an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .505.

On the mound, has thrown 15 innings with a 3-1 record and an earned-run average of 1.59 and 47 strikeouts on the year.

“Hearing things from different friends, family members and people I knew about McKendree made it sound like a good school,” Yancik, who also considered Millikin University in Decatur and Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington before deciding to become a Bearcat, said. “I looked into it and realized that I know the coach, Danny Jackson, and I had done a camp at SIUE when he was still there. I made contact with him and he was thrilled to hear I was interested in going there and he hopped on board right away.

“He knows everything about Edwardsville baseball and I'm sure he knew a little bit more about me because of that and just being from Edwardsville.”

The fact that Lebanon is a short drive away from Edwardsville played a factor in Yancik's decision. “I definitely didn't want to go too far away from home and the close proximity is pretty ideal for me,” Yancik said.

“Andrew is just an excellent player,” said Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser. “He's got a lot of abilities and a lot of tools and he's very versatile – he's able to be a productive pitcher for us as well as the plate and the field and play several different positions, primarily shortstop; he's played a lot of third base for us this year and well as outfield. He's got speed on the bases and power at the plate and has a good sense for the game.

“He's got an electric bat and a great arm across the infield as well on the mound; he's got really good stuff on the mound the way his ball moves and the way he's been able to manipulate the ball around the (strike) zone. He's got a lot of tools that have really helped us and set him up for the next level as well.”

That Yancik is heading to a program on the rise will be a big thing for Yancik, Funkhouser believes. “Danny Jackson's going to do great things with that program, he and his staff,” Funkhouser said. “I had a chance to go over and see their field recently; you can just tell how the field had been upgraded and I think they're going to bring a lot of energy to the program; he's going to be in a good place.”

Yancik's major at McKendree has yet to be decided; he's looking to go to McKendree as a two-way player. “I'll do whatever coach needs me to do, just like in high school,” Yancik said. “I played infield, outfield and pitched all four years (at EHS), so I'll do whatever coach tells me to do.

“I would probably look at shortstop and pitcher; my second-most infield position was probably third base. I'm pretty comfortable at third base too, so I wouldn't be surprised to see some time there too.”

