EDWARDSVILLE - Wolf Street will be closed to thru traffic for approximately one week for

concrete patching beginning on Thursday, November 2.

Christ Bros. will place a concrete patch over the portion of Wolf Street bisected by Madison County Transit’s Nickel Plate Trail. Wolf Street is expected to reopen for full access on Friday, November 10. While the work is underway, properties to the east and west of the work will be accessible, but there will be no thru traffic access.

Alternate routes to bypass the closure include Brown Avenue, Schwarz Street and Fillmore Street.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

