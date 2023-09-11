Edwardsville's Wallace, Hillsboro's Nihira, and St. Louis's Plurad Work Showcased At Art Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - These are three additional Edwardsville Arts Fair participant profiles, today featuring work from Edwardsville's own Tana Wallace. The Edwardsville Art Fair is Sept. 22-Sept. 24. Artist #1 Name: Tana Wallace Location: Edwardsville Medium: Emerging Artist Artist's Statement: "As an art educator, I see many moments of success and failure, pride, dedication, conflict, honesty, and joy, to name a few. These moments inspire my communication through art as a teacher and creator. Creating my own art has been more present in my life recently as an outlet, and as a means to appreciate all the beauty around me, however ordinary it may be." Artist #2 Name: Nick Nihira Article continues after sponsor message Location: Hillsboro, MO Medium: Works on Paper Artist's Statement: "All of my work is hand drawn and then hand pulled as screen prints. My images usually have a little of a dark, comedic twist and deal with themes of rural vs. urban living, solitude, and technology." Artist #3 Name: Michael Plurad Location: Saint Louis, MO Medium: Digital Artworks Artist's Statement: "Inspired by great masters such as Arthur Rackham, the father of modern fantasy, and Alphonse Mucha, a primary figure in the art nouveau movement, the goal in all my work is to convey the sense of nostalgia when reading an old fairy tale or looking through a vintage magazine." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip