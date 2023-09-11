Tana WallaceEDWARDSVILLE - These are three additional Edwardsville Arts Fair participant profiles, today featuring work from Edwardsville's own Tana Wallace. The Edwardsville Art Fair is Sept. 22-Sept. 24.

Artist #1

Name: Tana Wallace

Location: Edwardsville

Medium: Emerging Artist

Artist's Statement: "As an art educator, I see many moments of success and failure, pride, dedication, conflict, honesty, and joy, to name a few. These moments inspire my communication through art as a teacher and creator. Creating my own art has been more present in my life recently as an outlet, and as a means to appreciate all the beauty around me, however ordinary it may be."

Nick Nihira

Artist #2

Name: Nick Nihira

Location: Hillsboro, MO

Medium: Works on Paper

Artist's Statement: "All of my work is hand drawn and then hand pulled as screen prints. My images usually have a little of a dark, comedic twist and deal with themes of rural vs. urban living, solitude, and technology."

Michael Plurad

Artist #3

Name: Michael Plurad

Location: Saint Louis, MO

Medium: Digital Artworks

Artist's Statement: "Inspired by great masters such as Arthur Rackham, the father of modern fantasy, and Alphonse Mucha, a primary figure in the art nouveau movement, the goal in all my work is to convey the sense of nostalgia when reading an old fairy tale or looking through a vintage magazine."

