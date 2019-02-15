CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville's Noah Surtin, 49-1, won his quarterfinal match Friday morning in Illinois State Wrestling Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign in the Class 3A 120-pound weight category 9-4 over Rehan Uribe from Chicago (Mt. Carmel).

Surtin now advances to the semifinals. Danny Curran of DeKalb, Matt Ramos of Lockport Township and Michael Jaffe of Aurora (Marmion Academy) also advanced in Surtin's weight category.

Lloyd Reynolds of Edwardsville, 36-11, lost to Aydin Guttridge of Rockford East in the 285-pound class. Grant Matarelli of Edwardsville lost to Cole Rhemrev of Stevenson 10-3.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will be reporting live at the state wrestling tournament.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.