EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club's signature event - the Criterium Festival - draws thousands to Downtown Edwardsville each year and this year should be no different than past years.

TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival is a series of high-speed bicycle races, free kids races, live bands with an open container area on the event's perimeter. The course spans throughout some of the streets of Edwardsville.

This event, led by the Edwardsville Rotary Club since 2010, is the group's most prominent fundraiser. All the proceeds from the event go toward community enhancing projects for the Edwardsville area.

“I think this is the signature event each year for Edwardsville and the entire Metro East,” Edwardsville Rotary Club President Rich Walker said of the Criterium race. “The Rotary Club are the presenters and the TheBANK of Edwardsville is the sponsor and helps us financially.”

Walker said it takes 225 volunteers to put the event on and there is something for everyone to do, even those who can’t take the heat. He said each member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club participates.

The event is sanctioned by the USA Cycling Association and the Missouri Bicycle Racing Association. The event is held rain or shine. TheBANK of Edwardsville, City of Edwardsville and Edwardsville Township are presenting sponsors.

Edwardsville Township partners with SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide helmet fittings and giveaways. Staff from Cardinal Glennon will be at the booth providing bike helmet safety checks and will teach parents how to correctly fit their children’s helmets. If a child has a helmet that fits incorrectly it can be replaced with a new one and if a child does not own a helmet they can receive one for free while supplies last. The booth will be open from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. and once a participant registers for the race they can come to the booth for their fitting. Siblings are welcome to participate as well.

There are $10,000 in payouts for the professionals. There is also a kids zone, food zone and with entertainment that has something for everyone.

The professional races are the last three of the night and the kids races begin at 6:45 p.m.

Bicyclists from those who are serious to top-notch professionals from other states participate.

The course is seven tenths of a mile and loops around Downtown Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The schedule is as follows:

3 p.m. – Junior Ages 9-18

3:35 – Masters 40-plus and 50-plus

4:30 – Women ¾

5:15 p.m. – Cat 5

5:45: p.m. - Cat 4

6:45 p.m. – Crit Kids Race

7:00 p.m. – Women Pro Open

8:10 p.m.– Cat 3

9:10 p.m. – Cat 1/2 P1/2

For more, see www.edwardsvillecriterium.com.

CRITERIUM COURSE:

More like this:

Related Video: