Edwardsville’s serving and front line domination were too much for Alton in a 25-9, 25-7 Southwestern Conference win for the Tigers on Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers' domination at the net was led by Bryce Wunderlich with five kills. Edwardsville's Mike Horton, Trey Hagen and Will Frank also joined with four kills each. Bersett praised setter Jake Vandever for preparing the ball for many of the kills.

Edwardsville coach Andrew Bersett said he feels fortunate to have his aggressive players.

“We have guys that can attack at all levels and all positions,” he said. “We can plug guys in and Nick Allen, a sophomore, comes in off the bench and does a good job. We have really good depth. Every kid has a jump serve. We were on with those tonight.”

Edwardsville completely dominated both games, leading 13-3 and 12-0 in the two sets before moving on for the overall win.

Alton coach Daniel Campbell said Edwardsville has a very good serving team and their setter moved the ball around very well.

“We are only in our second year and we are still raw,” he said. “We have only one player who played volleyball before and it wasn’t for a long time before now. I was pleased that our blocking started reading and reacting as the games went on.”

Bersett said his team knows what it takes to play in a big match and is hungry to accomplish several new things this season.

“We lost a couple guys we had to replace from last year, but this group just loves playing volleyball and is fun to coach,” he said.

Edwardsville improves to 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton is now 1-5 overall and 0-5 in SWC play.

