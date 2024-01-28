Edwardsville's Sam Wittek Earns Spot On UW-Eau Claire Fall Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAU CLAIRE, WISC. - Edwardsville's Sam Wittek, a College of Business major, has been named to the UW-Eau Claire Fall 2023 Dean's List. Article continues after sponsor message The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,778 students named to the fall 2023 dean's list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip