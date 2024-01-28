EAU CLAIRE, WISC. - Edwardsville's Sam Wittek, a College of Business major, has been named to the UW-Eau Claire Fall 2023 Dean's List.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,778 students named to the fall 2023 dean's list. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

