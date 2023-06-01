EDWARDSVILLE – Dozens of sponsors, food and market vendors, performers and, of course, classic cars are lined up and ready to make this year’s 25th Annual Route 66 Festival an all-day celebration to remember.

Festival events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in and near City Park in downtown Edwardsville. The festival celebrates Route 66, the iconic 2,440-mile trek that ran from Chicago to the Pacific Coast – and for several decades passed through Edwardsville. This popular event will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, with the Metro Milers 10k run/walk. The festival kicks into high gear at 10 a.m., when the Roadside Marketplace opens for business with at least two dozen artisan and boutique vendors offering a variety of clothing, hand-crafted goods, pet-related items and more. Feed your appetite with selections from 10 food and beverage providers.

There’s fun for all ages in the family zone, with three face-painting artists, a caricature artist, bounce houses and a petting zoo. And don’t miss the performers, including a local showcase and bands from throughout the region – Midlife, the Matt Taul Band, Soul Cracker and the Well Hungarians - from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. A full schedule of performers and other events can be found at www.edwardsvilleroute66.com and on Facebook (@EdwardsvilleRouteSixtySix). A special festival feature are historic trolley tours that will highlight some of Edwardsville’s Route 66 sights, including an Instagram-worthy monument, the revitalized West End Service Station (opening that weekend) and other sites.

And it wouldn’t be a Route 66 Festival without classic cars: The Land of Goshen Rotary Club is once again hosting a car cruise along with a car show in the nearby Cassens Transport and MCT Park and Ride lots accessible from Kansas Street less than a block from the festival. Registration for the car show and cruise begins at 3 p.m.; the car show runs from 4-6 p.m. and the cruise starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the support of its Route 66 Festival sponsors, who make the event possible.

