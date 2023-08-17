Note: This is one of a series of features about artists who will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 22-24. Avalon Eales of the Edwardsville Arts Center staff provided the information.

Artist #1

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Name: Melissa Rawson

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Medium: Ceramics

Artist's Statement: “I have been creating pottery for over 20 years. I have developed forms that work with the piece's function and continue to find new forms. I take inspiration from nature and like flowing forms that capture some of what I see around me.”

Artist #2

Name: Rhonda Gurgone

Article continues after sponsor message

Location: Palos Park, IL

Medium: Jewelry

Artist's Statement: “I believe that jewelry that we wear should not only look beautiful but also tell a story. Antique buttons inspire me to make jewelry that is a perfect balance between the old and the new. By combining techniques and materials with contemporary designs, I create a piece that evokes memories and meaning to the wearer. My goal is to create jewelry that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but meaningful and sentimental.”

Artist #3

Name: Reinhard Herzog

Location: Ballwin, MO

Medium: Glass

Artist's Statement: “I began my profession as a 14-year-old, apprenticed to a laboratory glass factory in Germany. It was there that I learned the basics of this medium - the physics of glass and its production. After several years of learning how to make complicated distillation equipment, I began experimenting with the possibilities of liquid glass before it solidified. I try to capture in glass the fleeting moments that catch my attention in nature.”

More like this:

2 days ago - EAC Holiday Show Features Artists From Seven Regional High Schools

Sep 18, 2023 - St. Louis, Fenton and Cortland Artists Will Have Displays At Art Fair

4 days ago - RiverBender Blog: New Alton Meets Old Alton

Sep 11, 2023 - Edwardsville's Wallace, Hillsboro's Nihira, and St. Louis's Plurad Work Showcased At Art Fair

Nov 11, 2023 - Earth-Friendly Holiday Gifts Available At 21st Annual Green Gift Bazaar On Small Business Saturday

 