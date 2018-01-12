WACO, Texas - More than 4,240 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2017 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Included in this list is Edwardsville native Austin William Pizzini, a student at the School of Engineering and Computer Science at Baylor University.

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship.

Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

