EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville senior golfer, Ben Patterson signed his letter-of-intent to play golf at Lewis and Clark Community College on Wednesday afternoon at Edwardsville High School.

“I’m super excited, and I think it will be an awesome opportunity,” Patterson said. “I think I fit in pretty well at Lewis and Clark. They provide a lot of stuff to help us be better golfers, so that was a big part of it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This past season, Patterson averaged 80.6 with a high of 79. A late-starter in the sport, Patterson’s game has grown since he began his freshman year and intends to take every advantage of playing and improving in the offseason.

“I pretty much started playing my freshman year, and coach Tyler and coach Bhooshan have been a big part of helping me become a better golfer,” Patterson said. “I’ve played a lot of tournaments in the summer, and I’ve really improved my putting and my mental attitude towards what to do on the course. I can always work more on my short game, but my chipping around the green has really developed.”

There will be some familiar Edwardsville faces for Patterson when he steps on campus. Fellow senior, Parker Griffiths committed to Lewis and Clark in February and Lucas Verdun, an Edwardsville graduate who is now a freshman for the Explorers, is on the golf team as well.

“Parker will be going there next year, so it will be nice to see a friendly face,” Patterson said. “I talked to Lucas, and he likes the school and the team a lot. I didn’t need much convincing.”

More like this: