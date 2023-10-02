Edwardsville’s Oil and Chip Road Maintenance Program Scheduled to Begin
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville’s 2023 oil and chip road maintenance program is scheduled to get underway the first week of October. The work is weather dependent, but expected to take place on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6.
The affected streets will have temporary closures and motorists should expect delays. “No parking” signs will be placed before the work begins so residents can make arrangements for parking and travel.
The City appreciates the cooperation of everyone as the work takes place. Please be patient and proceed with caution in areas where workers are present. If you have questions, please call 618-692-7535. All or a portion of the following roads and alleys are scheduled for this year’s oil and chip program:
Arcadia Street north from Hanser Street for 254 feet and west from Highland Street for 135 feet
Barnett Drive between the two Schwarz Road intersections
Bryant Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Second Avenue
First Avenue from Troy Road to 500 feet west of Longfellow Avenue
Hale Avenue west from Troy Road
Jefferson Road west from Troy Road
North Kansas Street north from East Union Street
Leslie Drive from Raymond Road to Ridgeview Road
Lindley Avenue from Chapman Street to Frederick Avenue
Longfellow Avenue from Troy Road to Third Avenue
McKinley Avenue west from Troy Road
Monticello Place from Notre Dame Avenue to 150 feet south of Vassar Drive
Nelson Avenue from Longfellow Avenue to Troy Road
Notre Dame Avenue from Madison Avenue to Monticello Place
Raymond Road south from Marine Road
Rock Hill Court from asphalt section to Lindley Avenue
Ruskin Avenue from Hale Avenue to Longfellow Avenue
Second Avenue from Troy Road to Bryant Avenue
Thomas Terrace from Barnett Drive to Schwarz Road
Wagner Lane south from East Lake Drive
Alleys between Meade Avenue and Irma Avenue north from Hilda Street
Alleys between Troy Road and Ruskin Avenue from Jefferson Road to Hale Avenue
Alleys between Ruskin Avenue and Longfellow Avenue from Nelson Avenue to Hale Avenue
Alleys between First Avenue and McKinley Avenue from Troy Road to Longfellow Avenue and west from Longfellow Avenue
Alleys between Second Avenue and Third Avenue
Alleys between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue from Bryant Avenue
Alleys between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue from Bryant Avenue
Alleys between Chapman Street and Orchard Street west from State Street
