EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville’s 2023 oil and chip road maintenance program is scheduled to get underway the first week of October. The work is weather dependent, but expected to take place on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6.

The affected streets will have temporary closures and motorists should expect delays. “No parking” signs will be placed before the work begins so residents can make arrangements for parking and travel.

The City appreciates the cooperation of everyone as the work takes place. Please be patient and proceed with caution in areas where workers are present. If you have questions, please call 618-692-7535. All or a portion of the following roads and alleys are scheduled for this year’s oil and chip program:

Arcadia Street north from Hanser Street for 254 feet and west from Highland Street for 135 feet

Barnett Drive between the two Schwarz Road intersections

Bryant Avenue between Fourth Avenue and Second Avenue

First Avenue from Troy Road to 500 feet west of Longfellow Avenue

Hale Avenue west from Troy Road

Jefferson Road west from Troy Road

North Kansas Street north from East Union Street

Leslie Drive from Raymond Road to Ridgeview Road

Lindley Avenue from Chapman Street to Frederick Avenue

Longfellow Avenue from Troy Road to Third Avenue

McKinley Avenue west from Troy Road

Monticello Place from Notre Dame Avenue to 150 feet south of Vassar Drive

Nelson Avenue from Longfellow Avenue to Troy Road

Notre Dame Avenue from Madison Avenue to Monticello Place

Raymond Road south from Marine Road

Rock Hill Court from asphalt section to Lindley Avenue

Ruskin Avenue from Hale Avenue to Longfellow Avenue

Second Avenue from Troy Road to Bryant Avenue

Thomas Terrace from Barnett Drive to Schwarz Road

Wagner Lane south from East Lake Drive

Alleys between Meade Avenue and Irma Avenue north from Hilda Street

Alleys between Troy Road and Ruskin Avenue from Jefferson Road to Hale Avenue

Alleys between Ruskin Avenue and Longfellow Avenue from Nelson Avenue to Hale Avenue

Alleys between First Avenue and McKinley Avenue from Troy Road to Longfellow Avenue and west from Longfellow Avenue

Alleys between Second Avenue and Third Avenue

Alleys between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue from Bryant Avenue

Alleys between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue from Bryant Avenue

Alleys between Chapman Street and Orchard Street west from State Street

