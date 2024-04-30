EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball pitcher Riley Nelson has been consistent throughout the 2024 campaign for Edwardsville's girls softball team on both the mound and at the plate.

Edwardsville's girls are off to a 15-5 overall start and Nelson has been a huge contributor with her bat and time as a starting pitcher.

Riley is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Nelson looks forward to future starting assignments on the mound.

"Yes I am," Nelson said. "I'm very much looking forward, and I think we're just going to get better from here until the end of the season. The team always has my back."

As far as goals for herself and the Tigers this season, Nelson is keeping things simple and straight ahead.

"Well, for myself, I just want to do the best that I can for my team," Nelson said, "just work really hard, and just grow as the season progresses.

"Our team, I think, from here, we're going to win lots of games before the season is over, and I think we're going to be really great this season."

Again, congrats to Riley Nelson for her honor as a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of Month for Edwardsville.

