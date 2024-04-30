The Tigers' Riley Nelson

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville softball pitcher Riley Nelson has been consistent throughout the 2024 campaign for Edwardsville's girls softball team on both the mound and at the plate.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville's girls are off to a 15-5 overall start and Nelson has been a huge contributor with her bat and time as a starting pitcher.

Riley is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Nelson looks forward to future starting assignments on the mound.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Yes I am," Nelson said. "I'm very much looking forward, and I think we're just going to get better from here until the end of the season. The team always has my back."

As far as goals for herself and the Tigers this season, Nelson is keeping things simple and straight ahead.

"Well, for myself, I just want to do the best that I can for my team," Nelson said, "just work really hard, and just grow as the season progresses.

"Our team, I think, from here, we're going to win lots of games before the season is over, and I think we're going to be really great this season."

Again, congrats to Riley Nelson for her honor as a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of Month for Edwardsville.

More like this:

Apr 9, 2024 - Sam Elliott-Barnes Wins 200 Meters In Norm Armstrong Invitational, Alton Shows Promise For New Season Ahead  

Apr 8, 2024 - Junior Striker Jose Perfect Fit For Tigers' Lineup, Is A Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month

Mar 12, 2024 - Jillian Lane Is Key Returnee For Edwardsville Softball Team, Is A Tigers' Female Athlete Of Month

Today - Joe Chiarodo: From The Pitcher's Mound To Outfield, A True Dual Threat!, He Is A Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month For Tigers

Mar 7, 2024 - Edwardsville's High School Baseball Team Builds on Championship Legacy

 