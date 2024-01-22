Edwardsville's Mezo Earns Doctorate In Physical Therpay From Maryville University
January 22, 2024 8:56 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - Maria Mezo of Edwardsville, Ill. graduated on Dec. 9th, 2023 from Maryville University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She also became a member of the Delta Phi Tau National Honor Society ands received the Award for Excellence in Physical Therapy.
