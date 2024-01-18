STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Madison Ruklic, an Edwardsville native, was recently honored with a large-scale academic accomplishment and is saluted today on Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com.

Ruklic was named to a high honors student list at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for this past fall.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stevens Point honored more than 2,500 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.

More like this: