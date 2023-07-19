EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville swimmer Madison Popelar demonstrated great potential during the summer SWISA season for Montclaire and finished with several high places in the meet that concluded the season this past Sunday in Granite City.

Madison was third in the 200 free at SWISA (2:50.7), third in the 50 freestyle (32.13), third in the 200-meter medley relay with the rest of the Marlins (2:32.88), and fourth in the 50 butterfly (36.38).

She is a Johnston Law Office Female Athlete of the Month.

She had a strong meet for the Marlins in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association opener at Summers Port Swim Club in Godfrey, taking the girls 15-18 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:29.95 and finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 28.79 seconds in helping the Marlins win the girls meet.

In Montclaire's home opener on June 15 against the Collinsville Swim Club Gators, formerly known as Splash City Swim Club, Popelar enjoyed success in the meet.

"I'm feeling great," Popelar said during an interview during that meet. "It's a super fun environment out here at the swim meets."

"I think the Marlins did awesome," Popelar said about the season. "We really raced strongly in all our meets."

Popelar became interested in swimming for a simple reason and she uses it and is a way to keep herself in shape for running both cross country and track at Edwardsville High School.

"It's great exercise," Popelar said, "It's really good cardiovascular, like strength for other sports that I do and it's just awesome exercise."

Popelar feels that the benefits she gets from swimming also serve her well when running cross country and track for the Tigers. She is a very accomplished swimmer, competing year-round in cross country, track and then summer swimming.

"It helps with my breathing," Popelar said of her swimming, "and it helps prevent injuries for track and cross country, definitely.

Popelar's swimming goals were simple and attainable as well.

"I just tried to improve all my times," Popelar said, "and just have fun in the season."

