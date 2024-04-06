EDWARDSVILLE – The Kumon Math and Reading Center of Edwardsville performed a great deed recently and collected about 750 books and donated them to nearby Belle Vista Elementary School.

Kumon Instructor Megan Florent said: “I chose Belle Valley Elementary because I am currently in the elementary education program at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, and as I was spreading the word about the drive to school colleagues, one mentioned that they worked at Belle Valley. Accessibility to literature for children of any age is something that not only Kumon values, but I value as well, so I am happy to be playing a part in it!”

Florent, along with staff members at her Kumon Center, developed a plan to collect the books. They created decorative donation boxes and placed them in the local community center, a dentist office and at the Kumon Center.

Administrators at the school have said they are going to allow students to pick up books from the donation to take home. Teachers will be able to choose some for classrooms, and the remainder will have a new home in the school library.

About Kumon Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration and develop better study skills.

Kumon instructors and corporate staff in the U.S., Canada and Mexico collected new and gently used books at their centers throughout 2023. As part of the international book drive, the instructors designated local organizations that provide resources to families – such as children’s hospitals, literacy tutors and library fundraising groups – to receive the books. Kumon collected and donated 35,914 books during the six-month drive.

