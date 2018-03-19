SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Rileigh Kuhns has made an impact for Edwardsville's girls' soccer team in the early stages of the season.

Kuhns, a sophomore, has scored in each of the Tigers' first four matches of the season; her goals have helped lead EHS to a 3-0-1 mark on the year, including the winning goal Saturday afternoon in the Tigers' 2-0 win over Belleville West in the Metro Girls Cup Nike Bracket title match.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kuhns was named the tournament's MVP following Saturday's win.

Getting the chance to play on the varsity team this year is a thrill for Kuhns. “It's really exciting,” Kuhns said following Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Waterloo. “I was really happy to learn I was on varsity; it's awesome that I'm getting to play a lot of minutes.”

Kuhns had the only goal for the Tigers in Wednesday's draw with the Bulldogs; she scored on a bad-angle shot that gave Edwardsville the lead until the Bulldogs scored in the 68th minute to produce a drawn result. “It was like a crazy goal,” Kuhns said. “I think I got lucky with that one; it was a hard angle to shoot from.”

As for goals she's set for herself this year, Kuhns would like to top Abby Crabtree's single-season goals mark. “Abby Crabtree has the highest goals scored in a season,” Kuhns said. “That would be awesome, by the end of my high school career, to beat that.”

The Tigers host Villa Duschene Wednesday evening and head to Collinsville for a Thursday night Southwestern Conference match.

More like this: