KANSAS CITY - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The following area students earned a place on the list:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Edwardsville, IL

Josh Kleinheider



Granite City, IL

Analiese Wilmsmeyer

Olivia Wilmsmeyer



