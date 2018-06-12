EDWARDSVILLE – For Keith Meyer of Edwardsville's Run Well Racing Team, it was another good, hard effort that resulted in another win.

Meyer won the Route 66 10K road race Saturday morning in downtown Edwardsville with a time of 33:26, a pace of 5:23 per mile in winning the event. It's his second consecutive win of the season, going along with his victory in the Run for Bonifest 5K race May 26, also in downtown Edwardsville.

“Yep, it was a good run today,” Meyer said shortly after the race. “A little hot, definitely. The humidity was playing a factor in this time, for a 10K, especially. It's a little longer than a 5K.”

As in the Run for Bonifest, Meyer's strategy was very simple.

“Like last week, a good, hard effort,” Meyer said. “Overall, we're building fitness, still, so a good workout today. Just getting a little bit stronger every time.”

Meyer will run in next Saturday's Covered Bridge 5K run in Glen Carbon, and is looking forward to that race and the challenges ahead as the summer running season continues.

“Rest up a little bit, maybe do a couple of workouts next week, get prepared for Covered Bridge,” Meyer said, “and we'll run Covered Bridge.”

And his strategy for the Covered Bridge run will be the same as before.

“The same thing I've been doing always,' Meyer said. “Just go at a nice, hard pace, and see what happens.”

And as for races later on the season, Meyer is looking possibly in running in an important race in St. Louis.

“Maybe like the Macklind Mile or something,” Meyer said, “see if we've got any speed in the legs for the mile. We'll see what happens.”

Meyer also thanked his sponsors for their support as well.

“I'd like to thank our sponsors Run Well and New Balance for supporting us today," Meyer said of the Route 66 race.

St. Bonifest 5K was fitness test for Meyer

Meyer said he approached the Run for Bonifest 5K race on Saturday morning in downtown Edwardsville as a test of his fitness as he resumed running after competing in a recent marathon.

Consider the test passed with flying colors. Meyer was the men's overall winner of the benefit race for St. Boniface Catholic Church with a time of 14:13.

“A good hard effort, you know. Give it a good effort,” Meyer said in a postrace interview. “I've only been running for about two weeks since my past marathon. So I decided to give it a little extra effort today. So, just to see where my fitness was at today.”

Meyer began running in sixth grade back in 2007, and was also a champion runner at SIUE, being named to the all-Ohio Valley Conference and all region team in his final year with the Cougars. Currently, he runs for the Run Well Racing Team, sponsored by the running store of the same name in the downtown area. He also serves as a coach for runners, and is very grateful for his team's support.

“It's awesome,” Meyer said. “I recommend anyone come out to Run Well. We have a lot of great shoes there, we'll fit you for everything. But yeah, Jen's been an awesome supporter for Run Well Racing.”

As for farther down the road, Meyer has no set plans as of yet.

“Not right now,” Meyer said. “It's kind of like focus on marathon training, see what happens, and we'll go from there. The marathon training takes a lot, so you don't race that much.”

And Meyer also thanked his sponsors for their continued support.

“Thank you to Run Well, and thank you to New Balance, our sponsors,” Meyer said. “They both help us out tremendously.”

As the summer running season continues, you can expect Keith Meyer to be one of the best runners in the St. Louis area.

