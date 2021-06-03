Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies Receives Her Bachelor's Degree At Iowa State in Agricultual Engineering Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - Edwardsville's Julia Sylvies received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering recently from Iowa State University.

Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.