Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider Receives Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry From Rockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 21, 2023) - Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, recently from Rockhurst University.
Rockhurst University awarded more than 450 degrees at its spring commencement ceremony, held May 13, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The program featured two student speakers, with Sarah Wilson, a chemistry and Spanish major, representing undergraduate students, and Nathaniel Graham, a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders degree recipient, representing graduate students.