An Edwardsville artist - Jessica Sebok - and two Highland artists - Erin Rice and Brady Kesner - are among a dozen featured artists today that will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. This is one in a series of stories about all the artists and their work. Artist: Jessica Sebok Location: Edwardsville, Illinois Artist Statement: "These days I consider myself a student of abstract portraiture. I've fallen in love with the freedom of expression and problem-solving fun when blending abstract mark-making and capturing the human form." Artist: Erin Rice Location: Highland, Illinois Artist Statement: "I create wearable pieces of jewelry with sterling silver, gold, precious, and semi-precious gemstones. I use both faceted and cabochon gemstones to accent textured, polished, or patinated sterling silver. " Artist: Brady Kesner Location: Highland, Illinois Artist Statement: "To celebrate the beauty of the natural landscape through photography, I research my locations, plan to visit when light is at its best, and carefully compose and execute the exposures in the field." Artist: Tim Stambaugh Location: Fenton, Missouri Artist Statement: "I create sculptural works yet concentrate on mugs: vessels of humanity, which are tactile, frequently used, caressed, looked at, one of few items you bring to your lips, and can become very personal. I combine organic textures with mechanical parts, giving them some human quality." Artist: Greg Kluempers Location: Florissant, Missouri Artist Statement: "My digital photos are processed using photoshop and other photo apps. I print them on aluminum and paper." Artist: Karen Heuton Location: Howell, Missouri Artist Statement: "Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. I make liberal use of negative space, various metal colors, and textures for contrast which allows me to visually balance and define the piece." Artist: John Canterbury Location: Holmes Beach, Florida Artist Statement: "Natural and abstract details found, and photographed as found in the contrast, composition and color are the three keys to a successful photograph." Artist: Penny Atkinson-Potter Location: Howell, Missouri Artist Statement: "Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. Techniques-sculpting, casting, setting, fabricating, assembling and texture." Artist: Christina Freeman Location: Loami, Illinois Artist Statement: "Traditionally I am a watercolor artist, but in recent years I have been pulling in other materials such as coffee, enamels, and funky mediums to add texture and interest to my canvas paintings."

Artist: Roberto Quintero Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania Artist Statement: "I promote my heritage through my art." Artist: Sarah Shoot Location: Makanda, Illinois Artist Statement: "I create mixed media jewelry from reclaimed barn tin, brass, copper, and wood. Each piece is hand-cut, painted, and collages into a wearable piece of art." Artist: Erin Gray Location: Marion, Illinois Artist Statement: "Features interplay of acrylic colors + dimensional textures, with super thick paint and piping tools." The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road. For more information, the phone is (618) 655-0337. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.