An Edwardsville artist - Jessica Sebok - and two Highland artists - Erin Rice and Brady Kesner - are among a dozen featured artists today that will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. This is one in a series of stories about all the artists and their work.

Artist: Jessica Sebok

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "These days I consider myself a student of abstract portraiture. I’ve fallen in love with the freedom of expression and problem-solving fun when blending abstract mark-making and capturing the human form."

Artist: Erin Rice

Location: Highland, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"I create wearable pieces of jewelry with sterling silver, gold, precious, and semi-precious gemstones. I use both faceted and cabochon gemstones to accent textured, polished, or patinated sterling silver. "

Artist: Brady Kesner

Location: Highland, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"To celebrate the beauty of the natural landscape through photography, I research my locations, plan to visit when light is at its best, and carefully compose and execute the exposures in the field."

Artist: Tim Stambaugh

Location: Fenton, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I create sculptural works yet concentrate on mugs: vessels of humanity, which are tactile, frequently used, caressed, looked at, one of few items you bring to your lips, and can become very personal. I combine organic textures with mechanical parts, giving them some human quality."

Artist: Greg Kluempers

Location: Florissant, Missouri

Artist Statement:

"My digital photos are processed using photoshop and other photo apps. I print them on aluminum and paper."

Artist: Karen Heuton

Location: Howell, Missouri

Artist Statement:

"Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. I make liberal use of negative space, various metal colors, and textures for contrast which allows me to visually balance and define the piece."

Artist: John Canterbury

Location: Holmes Beach, Florida

Artist Statement:

"Natural and abstract details found, and photographed as found in the contrast, composition and color are the three keys to a successful photograph."

Artist: Penny Atkinson-Potter

Location: Howell, Missouri

Artist Statement:

"Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. Techniques-sculpting, casting, setting, fabricating, assembling and texture."

Artist: Christina Freeman

Location: Loami, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"Traditionally I am a watercolor artist, but in recent years I have been pulling in other materials such as coffee, enamels, and funky mediums to add texture and interest to my canvas paintings."


Artist: Roberto Quintero

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Artist Statement:

"I promote my heritage through my art."

Artist: Sarah Shoot

Location: Makanda, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"I create mixed media jewelry from reclaimed barn tin, brass, copper, and wood. Each piece is hand-cut, painted, and collages into a wearable piece of art."

Artist: Erin Gray

Location: Marion, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"Features interplay of acrylic colors + dimensional textures, with super thick paint and piping tools."

The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road. For more information, the phone is (618) 655-0337. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

