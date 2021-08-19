Edwardsville's Jessica Sebok, Highland's Erin Rice and Brady Kesner, Plus 9 Other Artists Featured
An Edwardsville artist - Jessica Sebok - and two Highland artists - Erin Rice and Brady Kesner - are among a dozen featured artists today that will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. This is one in a series of stories about all the artists and their work.
Artist: Jessica Sebok
Location: Edwardsville, Illinois
Artist Statement: "These days I consider myself a student of abstract portraiture. I’ve fallen in love with the freedom of expression and problem-solving fun when blending abstract mark-making and capturing the human form."
Artist: Erin Rice
Location: Highland, Illinois
Artist Statement:
"I create wearable pieces of jewelry with sterling silver, gold, precious, and semi-precious gemstones. I use both faceted and cabochon gemstones to accent textured, polished, or patinated sterling silver. "
Artist: Brady Kesner
Location: Highland, Illinois
Artist Statement:
"To celebrate the beauty of the natural landscape through photography, I research my locations, plan to visit when light is at its best, and carefully compose and execute the exposures in the field."
Artist: Tim Stambaugh
Location: Fenton, Missouri
Artist Statement: "I create sculptural works yet concentrate on mugs: vessels of humanity, which are tactile, frequently used, caressed, looked at, one of few items you bring to your lips, and can become very personal. I combine organic textures with mechanical parts, giving them some human quality."
Artist: Greg Kluempers
Location: Florissant, Missouri
Artist Statement:
"My digital photos are processed using photoshop and other photo apps. I print them on aluminum and paper."
Artist: Karen Heuton
Location: Howell, Missouri
Artist Statement:
"Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. I make liberal use of negative space, various metal colors, and textures for contrast which allows me to visually balance and define the piece."
Artist: John Canterbury
Location: Holmes Beach, Florida
Artist Statement:
"Natural and abstract details found, and photographed as found in the contrast, composition and color are the three keys to a successful photograph."
Artist: Penny Atkinson-Potter
Location: Howell, Missouri
Artist Statement:
"Sculpted all by hand; it's clean, fluid, architectural, and contemporary. Techniques-sculpting, casting, setting, fabricating, assembling and texture."
Artist: Christina Freeman
Location: Loami, Illinois
Artist Statement:
"Traditionally I am a watercolor artist, but in recent years I have been pulling in other materials such as coffee, enamels, and funky mediums to add texture and interest to my canvas paintings."
Artist: Roberto Quintero
Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Artist Statement:
"I promote my heritage through my art."
Artist: Sarah Shoot
Location: Makanda, Illinois
Artist Statement:
"I create mixed media jewelry from reclaimed barn tin, brass, copper, and wood. Each piece is hand-cut, painted, and collages into a wearable piece of art."
Artist: Erin Gray
Location: Marion, Illinois
Artist Statement:
"Features interplay of acrylic colors + dimensional textures, with super thick paint and piping tools."
The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road. For more information, the phone is (618) 655-0337. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.
