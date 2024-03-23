



ROLLA, Mo. - Katie McNevin, a junior in electrical engineering from Saint Charles, Missouri, has been crowned the 2024 Queen of Love and Beauty as part of the 116th St. Pat's celebration in Rolla. She was nominated by Phi Sigma Rho. Lady of Honor and Devotion - Jessica Glenn, a senior in mining engineering from Edwardsville, Illinois, representing Lambda Sigma Pi.

The identities of the queen, queen's court and the student knights' court were revealed during coronation ceremonies held Friday, March 15.

Members of the queen's court are:

* Princess of Peace and Happiness - Rory Anderson, a sophomore in information science and technology from Liberty, Missouri, representing Sigma Nu.

* Countess of Courage and Valor - Abbey Krimmel, a senior in computer science from Springfield, Illinois, representing Zeta Tau Alpha.

* Duchess of Desire and Ecstasy - Narrie Loftus, a graduate student in nuclear engineering from Sonoma, California, representing the American Nuclear Society.

Members of the student knights' court are:

* Prince of Pride and Hope - Joseph Amrein, a junior in biological sciences from St. Louis, representing the General Delegation of Independents.

* Count of Charm and Humility - Lexy Custer, a senior in psychology from Kirkwood, Missouri, representing Chi Omega.

* Duke of Dominion and Strength - Luke Holliday, a doctoral student in computer science from Nixa, Missouri, representing the Fraternal Order of Leaders.

* Lord of Loyalty and Embrace - Caleb Bogener, a senior in mechanical engineering from Weldon Spring, Missouri, representing Tau Kappa Epsilon.



Photo available for download at: http://www.link-line.com/2024-queen-of-love-and-beauty-crowned-at-missouri-st/

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students located in Rolla, Missouri. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System, Missouri S&T offers over 100 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top public universities for salary impact, according to the Wall Street Journal. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

