DULUTH, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits. Edwardsville's Jaycie Hudson, a biology major, has earned the status. Hudson was a senior at the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

