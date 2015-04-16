Edwardsville High School’s girls accumulated 75 points in the Tiger Relays on Wednesday at the Winston Brown Track, finishing in strong fashion behind winner O’Fallon with 123 points and East St. Louis with 90 points.

Alton posted 65 points and Belleville East had 64 points. The meet consisted of 12 area teams.

Edwardsville girls track coach MiKayla Thompkins said she was impressed with the performance of her girls squad in the meet.

“We had so many personal bests today and I am super excited how the girls did,” she said. “It was a great showcase. We still had some question marks going in and we performed as well as we could. I was very pleased how it turned out.”

Topping Edwardsville’s performances was Gabriella Romano placing first in the pole vault at 8-6.

“It was exciting for her to get 8-6,” Thompkins said. “Her personal record is 9 feet, so it shows she is getting back close to that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville was first in the sprint medley relay with Olivia Watson, Rikkail Berry and Tatiana Perry and Lorie Cashdollar, in a time of 1:52.48. Edwardsville was second in the 3,200 relay and the distance medley relay.

“Lori Cashdollar stood out in the sprint medley,” Thompkins said. “Tatiana Perry also stood out in the sprint medley, the 4 x 100 relay and the 4 x 200 with her splits. Olivia Watson had excellent p.r.s in relays.”

Edwardsville participates in the O’Fallon Invitational on Friday.

More like this: