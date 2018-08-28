WINNETKA, Ill. - Edwardsville’s girls tennis team took ninth in last weekend’s New Trier Invitational Tournament, losing their first match but running the table in the remaining matches to win the consolation bracket.

The Tigers fell in their first-round match to Glenbrook South of Glen Ellyn by a 3-2 score, relegating EHS to the consolation bracket; EHS then defeated the Trevians’ white team by a 3-2 score to advance to the consolation semifinals. Edwardsville then advanced with a 3-2 win over New Trier’s green team to move into the consolation final, where they took ninth with a 4-1 win over Glenbrook North of Northbrook.

Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli/Annie McGinnis won their matches in the opening round against Glenbrook South; in the next round against New Trier White, Karibian won in singles play while Cimarolli/McGinnis and Chloe Trimpe/Hannah Colbert won in doubles competition. The semifinal match against New Trier Green saw Karibian win in singles play while Trimpe/Colbert and Alyssa Wilson/Morgan Marshall took doubles wins to send the Tigers to the ninth-place match.

Karibian and Hackett scored singles wins over Glenbrook North while Wilson/Marshall and Trimpe/Colbert won their doubles matches to clinch the win.

The Tigers head to St. Louis County for a 4 p.m. Wednesday match against St. Joseph’s.

